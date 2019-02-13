What Alex Rodriguez Gave Jennifer Lopez for Their 2-Year Anniversary

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Lopez revealed the very special present she received from Rodriguez for their anniversary.

"This was really sweet, so I'm obsessed with Fixer Upper," Lopez told host Ellen DeGeneres. "So we actually got a little fixer upper next to the water, and we were like, 'Ah we gotta fix this up, it's really a house that needs work.'"

"I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to have [Joanna Gaines] do it for us?'" Lopez went on to share. "But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco, like nothing...I didn't even know that, honestly, that Alex listens to me half the time, you know, when I'm talking and stuff like this."

But when it came time for their anniversary, A-Rod told J.Lo he wanted her to join him for a meeting about the house.

"And he opens up the FaceTime and it's Joanna Gaines! I totally fangirled out!" Lopez excitedly recalled. "I was like oh my God! Are you kidding me right now?! And I'm looking at him and I was like, 'You listen to me.'"