The boys are back, but they're in a new town. Queer Eye season three will debut on Netflix on Friday, March 15 and the Fab Five—Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France—hit Kansas City, Missouri to work with a new roster of heroes with their trademark brand of self-love and confidence.

Netflix made the season announcement with a fake text video (they nailed those virtual personalities) complete with the first preview of Carly Rae Jepsen's new single "Now That I Found You."