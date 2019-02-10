Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019
The internet has some thoughts for whomever was in charge of the acceptance speech microphone at the 2019 Grammys.
After Drake and Dua Lipa were both seemingly cut-off mid-speaking at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, fans took to Twitter to voice their disdain. The drama online first started when Drake (whose legal name is Aubrey Graham) was silenced while accepting the Best Rap Song award.
To make matters worse, the "In My Feelings" rapper was cut off while addressing viewers at home. Thus, loyal Drake fans vocalized their displeasure with the Recording Academy online.
"Yo they cut off Drake when he was actually saying something worth hearing on this damn show. #GRAMMYs," one Twitter user wrote online.
Producer: "We're low on time, we need to go to break!"— Derec Clark (@MrClarkafella) February 11, 2019
"But Drake is in the middle of his speech..."
Producer: #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/WgphVHxJcC
leak drake’s full speech pls— Jon Caramanica (@joncaramanica) February 11, 2019
Hey, Drake was going somewhere with that speech— Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) February 11, 2019
And it wasn't just fans who were outraged as comedian Sinbad also expressed frustration over the situation. Per the 62-year-old industry vet, he was "digging what [Drake] was saying."
Sadly, this wasn't the only mic drama to occur as Dua Lipa faced a similar situation during her Best New Artist acceptance speech. Ironically, the British-born songstress was muted after seemingly taking a slight jab at the Recording Academy for their lack of female representation in the past.
Unsurprisingly, social media users were not impressed with the Grammy Awards' manners. "They really cut off Dua Lipa too after she performed for them this is a mess," another Twitter commentator remarked.
They really cut off Dua Lipa too after she performed for them this is a mess— Toasted Bagel with Knox (@AmazinKnicks) February 11, 2019
that the cut off music SWELLED to the emotional part of dua lipa’s speech and then shoved her off 😑— Mary H.K. Choi (@choitotheworld) February 11, 2019
A moment to appreciate the irony of them cutting off #DuaLipa's speech to leave time for Neil Portnow to brag about the #Grammys being less sexist. :/— Daniel Montgomery (@dan_something) February 11, 2019
Right on to Dua Lipa for continuing her speech over the play-off music. The louder it got, the more it sounded like they were providing a dramatic score to go with her profound words. Well played. #GRAMMYs— Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) February 11, 2019
Things only worsened as the award show came to an end since the producers played many winners off the stage. Case in point: Album of the Year recipient Kacey Musgraves wasn't given much time to give her speech—and fans noticed.
"HOW ARE THEY GONNA CUT KACEY MUSGRAVES OFF FOR HER ALBUM OF THE YEAR SPEECH?" a viewer lamented on Twitter.
They ain’t playing with the cut off music. Kacey Musgraves won Album of the Year, and they shooed her away like a stray cat.— Morgan Stringer (@MoString) February 11, 2019
Even for the winner, they cut her off?— BEPPA בבל בפה 🅥 (@beppababel) February 11, 2019
kacey musgraves - congrats. Beautiful. 😍 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/CB8ka1EMUk
Do they really have to play off the last acceptance speech at an awards show that's already ran long? What's the point? Mildly offended on behalf of Kacey Musgraves.— Jonathan Nicholson (@JNicholsonInDC) February 11, 2019
Do the Grammys producers have some explaining to do? Be sure to let us know your thoughts!
