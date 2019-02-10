The 2019 Grammy Awards were full of fun, over-the-top and shocking moments.

From Camila Cabello's history-making opening performance (she is the first Latina do so) to outrageous fashion statements on the red carpet, to many artists being cut off mid-speech, the Grammys were memorable.

Aside from the outstanding performances at the star-studded event, there's one section of the awards show that always tugs at everyone's heartstrings—the Grammys' In Memoriam.

This year, The Recording Academy recognized Mac Miller, who passed away last September at the age of 26, and Avicii, the Swedish DJ and EDM producer who passed back in April. Other notable artists included legendary singer Nancy Wilson, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King and Carol Channing.

However, among the celebrities in the In Memoriam tribute, fans quickly pointed out that The Recording Academy left out XxxTentacion.

Many of the rapper's fans took to Twitter to air out their frustrations with the Grammy Awards, saying they were "real messed up for that."