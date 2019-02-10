The 7 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2019 Grammys

You never know how you're going to feel about the Grammys until you're in the thick of the nearly four-hour ceremony (not including all the awards they hand out before the telecast starts).

Music's biggest night generally makes a concerted effort to include something for everyone: The hottest young hitmakers sharing the stage in paying tribute to the legends whose work first turned them on to the whole game. Rock bands who've been together longer than some of the nominees have been alive melding their grooves with the latest artist to burst forth from SoundCloud. The members of BTS bouncing along to Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus singing "Jolene." Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott exchanging approving glances in response to H.E.R.'s first Grammys performance.

Though the acts of selling and buying and downloading and streaming are awfully commercial, the act of listening to music is still intensely personal, and that is why the Grammys stands out as the real awards-season wild card, the show that has more potential than any of the TV and movie celebrations to hit us in the hearts.

As host Alicia Keys noted at the top of the show, "Music is what we cry to, it's what we march to, it's what we rock to, it's what we make love to…It's our shared global language and when you really want to say something, you say it with a song."

So, what were the Grammys trying to tell us this year?