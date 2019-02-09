The toddlers are taking over!

Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram Story on Friday an adorable video of her 1-year-old daughter Stormi Websterand fellow "triplet" Chicago Westtoddling around a kitchen. Chicago is preoccupied with a can of soup.

"All these toys, girls, and you wanna play with the Campbell's soup and artichoke hearts," Kylie says, as the kids run off in opposite directions. "OK, bye!"

"I still can't get over that they're only two weeks apart," she wrote.