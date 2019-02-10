All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Grammys Gown

Another red carpet, another A+ look on Giuliana Rancic!

The E! News host hasn't missed a fashion beat this award season, just take a look at what she's selected for the 2019 Grammys. For the biggest night in music, Giuliana donned a striking black Tom Ford gown with heels by Alevi Milano.

The dark, long-sleeved dress allowed the E! personality to flaunt her fit frame as it features a see-through slit along the side. According to notable stylist Jenny Rodriguez, she and Giuliana knew they "wanted a sleek, chic look with a bit of an edge" for the major industry event. Thankfully, the search wasn't too grueling as Rodriguez knew the Tom Ford number was the one from the get-go.

"I knew the minute I took it out of the bag it was going to be the one," the fashion expert gushed to us exclusively.