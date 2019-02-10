EXCLUSIVE!

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Grammys Gown

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 3:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Another red carpet, another A+ look on Giuliana Rancic!

The E! News host hasn't missed a fashion beat this award season, just take a look at what she's selected for the 2019 Grammys. For the biggest night in music, Giuliana donned a striking black Tom Ford gown with heels by Alevi Milano.

The dark, long-sleeved dress allowed the E! personality to flaunt her fit frame as it features a see-through slit along the side. According to notable stylist Jenny Rodriguez, she and Giuliana knew they "wanted a sleek, chic look with a bit of an edge" for the major industry event. Thankfully, the search wasn't too grueling as Rodriguez knew the Tom Ford number was the one from the get-go.

"I knew the minute I took it out of the bag it was going to be the one," the fashion expert gushed to us exclusively.

Photos

2019 Grammys: Party Pics

It appears Giuliana has been drawn to black ensembles lately as she also recently rocked a little black dress from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu at the 2019 SAG Awards. LBDs are often a staple on Hollywood red carpets, so why mess with tradition?

To round out the glamorous Grammys ensemble, G wore sparkling earrings by AS29. Oh, and we can't forget to mention the stunning rings designed by Mattia Cielo and Stefere Jewelry.

With black and gold being a big theme on the red carpet, we aren't surprised to see that the mother-of-one let the metallic color serve as inspiration for her make-up design. The veteran entertainment journalist teased this fact on her Instagram story earlier today.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

While G documented her getting ready process, make-up artist Liz Castellanos noted a "gold crayon" was her "inspo" for Giuliana's shinning look.

With the 2019 Oscars right around the corner, we're certainly eager to see what other red carpet looks Giuliana has in store for us. Are you?

After the ceremony, tune in to E!'s After Party: The 2019 Grammy Awards special at 11:30 p.m. And don't miss E! News on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. for a recap of music's biggest night.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Grammys , Grammys , Fashion , Giuliana Rancic , Tom Ford , Red Carpet , Exclusives , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Naomi Watts, NYFW

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammy Awards

Bebe Rexha Makes Breathtaking Fashion Statement at 2019 Grammys After Designers Called Her ''Too Fat''

Tierra Whack, 2019 Grammys, Most outrageous outfits

See the Most Outrageous Fashion on the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Tierra Whack, 2019 Grammys, Most outrageous outfits

The Most Outrageous Fashion at the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet

Carly Cushnie Recalls First Time She Dressed Alicia Keys

Meghan Trainor, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Grammys 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.