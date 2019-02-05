You Without Joe's Narration Is the Most Awkward

Like a multicam sitcom with no laugh track, Netflix's You gets real awkward when you take away the narration.

The show's most distinguishing feature is the voiceover by leading man/serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley), which is addressed to "you," AKA Beck (Elizabeth Lail), and it turns out that when that voiceover is gone, it's just a whole bunch of really long and awkward pauses.

Netflix released a video of some scenes from the show with the voiceover cut out, and if it weren't for Netflix's added commentary, we would honestly be too uncomfortable to watch the whole thing. With the voiceover, it's creepy. Without the voiceover...it's creepier, but in a worse way somehow.