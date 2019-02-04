Everything We Know About You Season 2

There are, however, some things we know for sure, like the fact that Joe's ex-girlfriend Candace ( Ambyr Childers ), who was presumed dead until the season one finale and remains dead in the books, is alive and well and pissed. She's the biggest change from the first book so far, so just her presence is going to add a whole new element to the second season that book readers aren't going to be able to predict. Hopefully, she's here to torment Joe at least as much as he deserves (which is a lot).

Fresh off a couple of murders, Joe Goldberg is moving to Los Angeles for You season two. While the show will continue to be based on Caroline Kepnes' book series, the show will continue to surprise even book readers to the point where there's a lot that we don't yet know about what's to come.

What follows is everything we currently know about the second season of You, free of any second book spoilers, so you can have no fear of that at least. But feel free to continue to fear what Joe is going to do to this poor girl named Love Quinn.

Lifetime Welcome to LA Season two is heading to the other side of the country for some light stalking in Los Angeles instead of New York. Will people in New York be better at having curtains? Only time will tell. What we do know is that Joe is not a Los Angeles fan in any way. He's gonna hate it, and that's going to be fun. In fact, where the vibe of season one was very much dependent on New York, the vibe of season two is sort of based on how much New Yorkers hate LA. "There's a very particular romantic feeling that comes with being in New York as a young person, especially without a lot of money. You're young, free, you're struggling and you're trying to find a kindred spirit. Los Angeles is a completely different vibe," EP Sera Gamble told TVLine. "I've lived here since I was 16, and one of the classic truisms about living in LA is that you're surrounded by former New Yorkers who f–ing hate it here. So we started the writers' room for Season 2 by being like, "Joe moves to LA and he completely hates it. Let's talk about how much fun that is."

David Buchan/Shutterstock VIctoria Pedretti Takes the Lead Since Beck is...indisposed, Joe will now be setting his sights on a girl named Love Quinn, played by Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti. Love is an "artistic" aspiring chef in LA working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store, and she's not interested in social media or branding and much more into leading an interesting life. She's in grief when she meets Joe, and "can sense he too has known life-changing loss." EP Sera Gamble told EW that Love "embodies the best of Los Angeles," while Joe hates the city and not much is going to change his mind on that.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jenna Ortega Is Ellie Ortega, who starred in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle and as young Jane on Jane the Virgin, will play a young con artist named Ellie who likes to act and appear older than her years. She grew up in the big city with minimal supervision and must take care of herself and do whatever she needs to to make some cash, including scamming Joe Goldberg, apparently.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Paramount Network James Scully Joins Scully, who starred in the recent Heathers TV show, will play Love's brother Forty. He's confident, opinionated, and privileged, a charming bully or a razor-sharp bully. He's working through a 12-step program, relying on his sister for support and attention, but "it never takes much of a shove for him to fall back off the wagon."

Netflix Long Live Candace Joe's ex-girlfriend made a surprising appearance at the end of the first season, after we were left to assume Joe had killed her, and clearly Joe also thought he had killed her. He didn't, and Ambyr Childers was promoted to series regular for season two. It's not clear if she has followed Joe to LA or not, but Gamble told THR that she'll have "bigger stuff" this season, and if she's there to torment Joe in any way we are here for it.

Lifetime Joe's Past Could Return Just because Joe has framed Dr. Nicky and moved across the country doesn't mean Beck and Peach's murders (and Benji's and....) couldn't come back to haunt him. EP Sera Gamble reminded THR that Peach's family has hired an investigator and there's still probably evidence in her house. "If you look at every act of violence that he does in season one, that is potentially something that could come back and bite him," Gamble said. "And Dr. Nicky is in prison and he is ardently protesting his innocence." Gamble couldn't promise John Stamos will return, but said the writers have been "talking a lot about the character."

Netflix Straying From the Book Season one deviated from Caroline Kepnes' book in a few small ways, most notably by keeping Candace alive. Season two will be a mix of staying with the book and following that Candace story somewhere new. "There's a lot of great story in the second book that we're going to be able to do, but in our way," Gamble told TVLine. "Even though some of the changes we made in Season 1 seemed small at the time, they were fundamental. Every little change we make to a character is a butterfly flapping its wings and causing a hurricane in Season 2."