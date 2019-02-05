When it comes to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's rumored romance, we may have just found a famous fan.

During today's all-new Wendy Williams Show, Nick Cannon sat in the purple chair to discuss "Hot Topics." Within minutes, the guest host dived right into the biggest Hollywood stories making news.

"Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn!" Nick shared when discussing his friendship with the Saturday Night Live comedian. "We were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well."

And as photos of Pete, 25, and Kate, 45, appeared on the screen, Nick couldn't help but have some fun at his friend's expense.

"I will take credit for it. I'm the one who told him, 'Get you an older woman, man!' I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone!" Nick shared. "An old woman knows what she wants! She don't play no games! That's what I'm talking about. Get you somebody older!"