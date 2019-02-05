by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 11:02 AM
When it comes to Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale's rumored romance, we may have just found a famous fan.
During today's all-new Wendy Williams Show, Nick Cannon sat in the purple chair to discuss "Hot Topics." Within minutes, the guest host dived right into the biggest Hollywood stories making news.
"Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn!" Nick shared when discussing his friendship with the Saturday Night Live comedian. "We were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well."
And as photos of Pete, 25, and Kate, 45, appeared on the screen, Nick couldn't help but have some fun at his friend's expense.
"I will take credit for it. I'm the one who told him, 'Get you an older woman, man!' I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone!" Nick shared. "An old woman knows what she wants! She don't play no games! That's what I'm talking about. Get you somebody older!"
He continued, "Them little pop stars, they don't know! They giving Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi restaurant. I'm joking, but that is Ariana Grande's hand. I think that's even after she tried to fix it."
The Wendy Williams Show
As pop culture fans know, Ariana revealed a new Japanese tattoo intended to read "7 Rings" in tribute to her new hit song. Fans quickly realized that it was accidentally translated to "shichirin," which is a small charcoal grill.
"That's some young girl stuff. Older women don't like tardy barbecues," Nick joked. "They like chitlins and grits."
All jokes aside, Nick made it clear that he feels her pain. After all, he got Mariah Carey's name tattooed on his back before they broke up. "That was for love! That's love right there," he shared. "I just added to it. I put some more on there."
During today's show, Nick also promised fans that Wendy "is coming back" to the show soon. But for now, he's trying to bring some fun to a popular talk-show as his friend feels better.
"Everybody knows I'm quite opinionated but I'm also you know try to be as kind-hearted as possible so I think that's what people love about Wendy so I'll probably try to bring that same energy," Nick previously told E! News when supporting his partnership with IHG Hotels at the 2019 Super Bowl. "I speak truths. Sometimes in a way that is brutally honest so I think I'll probably make some headlines with some of my opinions and takes on things."
The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.
—Additional reporting by Amanda Williams
