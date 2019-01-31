Focus in on Ariana Grande's newly edited tattoo—because there's still a bit of a problem.

On Wednesday, the songstress sparked headlines when it was revealed her Japanese tattoo, intended to read "7 Rings" in tribute to her new hit, didn't exactly translate right. After sharing a photo of the hand tattoo on social media, it didn't take long for eagle-eyed Internet users to notice the error. The design actually translated to "shichirin," which is a small charcoal grill.

"Indeed, I left out ‘つの指,' which should have gone in between," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "It hurt like f--k n still looks tight. I wouldn't have lasted one more symbol lmao. But this spot also peels a ton and won't last so if I miss it enough I'll suffer thru the whole thing next time."

As she comically added, "also….huge fan of tiny bbq grills."