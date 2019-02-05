EXCLUSIVE!

My Big Fat Fabulous Life's Whitney Thore Has Her World Rocked By a Disturbing Crime

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It happened on her own turf, which made it even worse for Whitney Thore: The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star had her touring RV vandalized outside her own house.

"I went outside to get the mail and saw that somebody had f—ked up the side of the RV," Thore says in the exclusive clip above.

A vandal spray painted "Fat bitch!" over Thore's face, which adorns the side of the vehicle she used to tour with Big Girl Dance Class. The image was also made to say, "Follow big girl ass!"

Photos

The Most Scandalous Moments on Reality TV

Thore's pal Buddy had been staying in the RV, but was not there when she discovered the vandalism.

"The funny thing is, this crossed my mind that something like this might happen on tour, but I didn't expect this and I didn't expect it in my safe place," Thore says in the clip above.

E! News recently spoke to Thore about putting so much of herself out there on reality TV, including moments like and last week when she opened up about her desire to start a family.

"It's easier, I think, than people might think because I know my crew very well and we're close, and a lot of them have been with me for multiple seasons, and so in that way—that's something the audience would never see—it doesn't feel as invasive because I actually know these people," Thore told E! News. "But, yeah, it can still be difficult, and at the same time I kind of know that's what I signed up for. So, if I ever wanting to be vulnerable, I just remind myself to just go with it."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Pratt

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kirpa, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Kirpa Explains Her Mysterious Chin Injury

Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms

It's Official: Abby Lee Miller Returns for Revealing New Season of Dance Moms

Hair the Musical

Hair Live! Musical Cancelled by NBC

The Bachelor, Heather

The 17 Stages of Waiting for The Bachelor To Give You Your First Kiss

Elyse Dehlbom, Colton Underwood

Why The Bachelor's Elyse Left Colton Underwood Heartbroken

Penn Badgley, You

Everything We Know About You Season 2

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.