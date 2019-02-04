by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 12:14 PM
Jon Gosselin and Collin Gosselin enjoyed some bonding time over the weekend.
The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from his weekend with Collin and girlfriend Colleen Conrad. According to the photos, the trio attended an auto show and went to the beach together.
"Great weekend with Collin and Colleen, Philly Auto Show and The beach!!!!" Jon captioned the series of photos from their weekend adventures.
Back in December, Jon celebrated Christmas with Collin and daughter Hannah Gosselin, two of the reality star's children from his relationship with ex Kate Gosselin. Jon's girlfriend Colleen and her children, Jordan Conrad and Jesse Conrad, were also in attendance at the holiday celebration.
Jon also celebrated New Year's Eve with his two kids in Pennsylvania.
In early December, E! News confirmed that Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin. Jon appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom for a hearing on Dec. 4, where a judge made the custody decision. Kate was not present in court.
A day prior to the hearing, Us Weekly reported, Kate had requested for the hearing to be postponed, but it was not granted.
Back in October, Jon filed for full legal and physical custody of Collin.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?