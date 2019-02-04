Jon Gosselin and Son Collin Enjoy "Great Weekend" Together at Auto Show

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Feb. 4, 2019 12:14 PM

Jon Gosselin, Collin Gosselin

Jon Gosselin and Collin Gosselin enjoyed some bonding time over the weekend.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from his weekend with Collin and girlfriend Colleen Conrad. According to the photos, the trio attended an auto show and went to the beach together.

"Great weekend with Collin and Colleen, Philly Auto Show and The beach!!!!" Jon captioned the series of photos from their weekend adventures.

Back in December, Jon celebrated Christmas with Collin and daughter Hannah Gosselin, two of the reality star's children from his relationship with ex Kate Gosselin. Jon's girlfriend Colleen and her children, Jordan Conrad and Jesse Conrad, were also in attendance at the holiday celebration.

Jon Gosselin Rings in the New Year With Collin and Hannah

Jon also celebrated New Year's Eve with his two kids in Pennsylvania. 

In early December, E! News confirmed that Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin. Jon appeared in a Pennsylvania courtroom for a hearing on Dec. 4, where a judge made the custody decision. Kate was not present in court.

A day prior to the hearing, Us Weekly reported, Kate had requested for the hearing to be postponed, but it was not granted.

Back in October, Jon filed for full legal and physical custody of Collin.

