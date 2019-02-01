Kylie Jenner won the Super Bowl last year with Stormi Webster's arrival announcement, so there's only one way she could possibly upstage that big moment: by getting engaged during the halftime show.

This is just one of the many theories being floated by fans of the makeup mogul. Most of them truly believe she's already married to rapper Travis Scott, others think a halftime proposal is too flashy for the couple, who literally kept their pregnancy a secret, and the rest are scratching their heads about the details of the potential proposal.

But the Super Bowl conspiracy is quickly gaining traction among Kylie's fans and their evidence is damning.

The first clue the theorists are pointing to is that the Super Bowl is an event that holds much importance to the parents. After all, Kylie and Travis announced the arrival of their baby girl Stormi, on the same day that the Eagles beat the Patriots.