Sex Education Renewed for Season 2 on Netflix

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 6:02 AM

Netflix is continuing your sex education...with a second season of Sex Education. The acclaimed British comedy starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson will return for a second season.

"The reception to season one has been so exciting. Seeing how people across the world have connected to characters that began as ideas in my head is incredible," creator Laurie Dunn said in a statement. "I'm hugely grateful to every person that has taken the time to watch the series, and I can't wait to continue this amazing journey."

Season two will once again be eight episodes.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

"Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education," Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said in a statement. "Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she's created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world."

See the announcement video from the cast about Butterfield's character, Otis Milburn, below. Season one also starred Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison. All will reprise their roles in season two.

Netflix estimated more than 40 million households watched the show within four weeks of its debut. After the series debuted, the streaming platform sent Butterfield, Mackey and Gatwa on a trip through Southern states in the US, you can see snapshots from their trip below.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

The Travelers

Costars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa play classmates in Netflix's hit British comedy.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Beignets

The actors loved all the sugar in the beignets.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Queen Bey

Ncuti Gatwa inquired if Beyoncé had been at any of their New Orleans stops.

Article continues below

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

See Ya Later, Alligator

Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa  said the alligator they had tasted like chicken.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Here Comes a Hurricane

The trio also enjoyed popular Bourbon Street drink, hurricanes.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

BMX Boy

Asa Butterfield bought his first BMX bike in NOLA when he was there as a teenager.

Article continues below

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

A Parade

On their first night in NOLA the cast experienced was a 2nd Line Parade walking down the street past them.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

NOLA for Life

In addition to all the food firsts, they did karaoke for the first time at Cat's Meow.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

The First Boil

As the vegetarian of the group, Emma Mackey acted as the referee with the boys while they tried the new foods.

Article continues below

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Line Dancing Pros

The trio got on their cowboy boots and went line dancing at Wildhorse Saloon.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Yeehaw

The cast had many firsts in Nashville, including traditional BBQ.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Nashville Firsts

The cast had to be talked down from adopting puppies while in Nashville.

Article continues below

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

The Clothes Make the Man

Asa Butterfield got a Southern wardrobe upgrade while in Nashville.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

The End

Toward the end of the trip, Emma Mackey was recognized by a viewer for the first time, it was a pure interaction for all involved, Netflix said.

Season one of Sex Education is now streaming on Netflix.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

