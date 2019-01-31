Here’s Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She’s Finally Doing Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

  • By
    &

by alyssa morin | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taylor Swift, 2019 Golden Globe Awards, After Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

Ring the alarm! Taylor Swift fans think the Reputation singer will finally make an appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment.

On Wednesday night, the Late Late Show host shared a cryptic tweet that sent Swifties into a frenzy.

"Some of you have never had to harmonize with a grammy winner while driving and it shows," he wrote.

While this has been a running joke on Twitter for a hot minute, where people post factitious tweets about privilege, it seems like the late-night host was just joining in on the fun. However, Swifties didn't take it as a prank after James responded to a fan with Taylor's famous Reputation album font.

"I beg your pardon," the host wrote in the Reputation font, after someone said, "Change your font and don't know how to act, huh?" The Twitter user was referring to the star's recent font change on his profile. 

Change your font and don't know how to act, huh?

Not long after, the "Shake It Off" singer's fans freaked out, bombarding the host's tweet. The responses ranged from "omg" to "I will scream." 

One user wrote, "If this is a Taylor Swift hint, then I'm going to scream," while another posted, "You're in London and so is Taylor. I swear if it is her omg."

Photos

Taylor Swift's Most Memorable reputation Tour Moments

The best response of all had to be a fan who inserted the perfect gif of Taylor. It was a clip from her song, "...Ready for it?" and she was saying—you guessed it—Are you ready for it?

Corden has yet to respond to all of the Swifties' inquiries.

However, fans pointed out that they're both in London. Since they're both starring in the film adaptation of Cats, the two could actually be up to something.

It wouldn't be the first time Taylor has appeared on James' show either. Back in 2017, the host hilariously filled in as one of Taylor's backup dancers. He wore a "Look What You Made Me Do"-inspired outfit, too. 

The 40-year-old actor hasn't commented on whether or not Swift's fans are on to something, though. As of right now, nothing is confirmed.

Taylor and James, if you're reading this, give the fans what they want!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , James Corden , Twitter , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Busy Philipps, Aly Raisman, Jameela Jamil

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Roger Mathews

Roger Mathews Fires Back at ''Liar'' Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley's Abuse Allegations

Padma Lakshmi, Fatima Ali, Cancer

How Top Chef Honored Fatima Ali After Her Death

Grey's Anatomy

How Grey's Anatomy's Big Cancer Story Was Based on Very Real Life

Love Island couples, Josh Denzel, Kaz Crossley

Love Island's Kaz Crossley and Josh Denzel Split: See Where More Couples Stand Today

Gossip Girl Cast, 2007

Gossip Girl Reboot "Discussion" Underway at The CW

Super Bowl 53: Best Commercials...So Far

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.