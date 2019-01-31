Attention any and all grooms: Daryl Sabara just set the bar high for your upcoming wedding day.

Less than two months after the Spy Kids star married Meghan Trainor in a backyard ceremony, fans are getting a sneak peek into one very romantic moment during the celebrations.

In honor of Throwback Thursday, Daryl took to Instagram and revealed how he shocked his wife on their special day.

"Throwback to when @charmladonna helped me surprise my wife on our wedding day," he wrote with video footage of an epic dance routine to a variety of songs including Justin Timberlake's "Suit and Tie."

We'd tell you how Meghan reacted, but we have a feeling her facial expressions and smile in the video says it all.