Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are having some fun in the sun on their honeymoon.

The newlyweds ditched the winter weather for warm waters in Bora Bora instead. Both husband and wife have been sharing photos and videos from their vacation abroad, which features outings on the crystal-clear ocean, skydiving, dancing and more. From the looks of it, her parents and some other friends or family members joined along for the tropical getaway to French Polynesia.

In fact, that's why they dubbed it their "familymoon." Trainor posted a photo of herself looking out at the water that continues for miles and miles and wrote, "Best honeymoon/familymoon ever."

Sabara had a similar caption in one of his photos of the singer. "best honeymoon/familymoon all because of my wife/love of my life," he wrote. Aww!