Instagram
Gym, tan, laundry...and motherhood!
Deena Nicole Cortese isn't sugar-coating her "struggle" with being a first-time mom.
The Jersey Shore alum and her husband, Christopher Buckner, welcomed their first child together in early January.
She named her baby boy Christopher John, which has a special meaning to the 32-year-old star. Her son's middle name is an ode to her father, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with leukemia.
In true Deena fashion, she's been sharing snippets of her life as a new mom, and she's kept it 100.
More recently, she opened up about motherhood, specifically telling one of her fans that it's "def harder than I expected."
The reality TV star took to Instagram to keep her 2.5 million followers updated on her little bundle of joy. "Having a baby is like falling in love again. Both with your husband and your child."
After a fan commented on her post, warning that "after the love, there is a period of distaste for them, husband not child" because of the lack of sleep. Cortese got super real and honest about her current struggle with getting some much-needed zzz's.
"I'm def starting to learn how to function on no sleep," the Jersey Shore alum started off her response. "CJ has been getting better at night but it's still been a struggle .. been almost 4 weeks and we're just starting to get into a decent routine."
Moreover, she revealed "motherhood is def harder then I expected and I never understood ppl telling me while pregnant to get sleep now lol bc while pregnant I thought I wasn't getting good sleep but it's all so worth it."
She playfully added that her son is her "little side kick.. we got this."
This isn't the first time Deena has shared her not-so-glamorous moments of motherhood.
The star isn't afraid to give fans insight into her new journey as a mother, so much so that just last week the reality star took to Instagram to show off her "new mom life." She snapped a selfie and hash-tagged her photo, "#hotmess, #sickhair, #Ismell and #newmom."
Deena announced her pregnancy in July 2018, and at the time, she couldn't help but gush over her little bundle of joy.
"We are truly blessed and our hearts are filed with so much joy and happiness," she wrote in a social media post. "Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you Christopher John, you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!"
Here's to hoping Deena gets some much-needed zzz's and that she continues to share her journey as a new mom.