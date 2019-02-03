Raise Your Glass & Look Back at Amal Clooney's Best Fashion Moments on Her Birthday

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Amal Clooney

TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images

From the moment Amal Clooney stepped into the spotlight as George Clooney's girlfriend and now wife, we were in awe of her seemingly effortless style.

Over the years the human rights lawyer has proved that smarts and style can live within the same person and that's why she's become one of our fashion icons and forever will be.

Today marks Clooney's birthday, she's turning 41 years old, and what better way to celebrate her than looking back at her most stylish moments? 

The mother of two is a fierce lawyer, philanthropist, married to one of the most successful actors in Hollywood and our personal favorite...a total fashionista.

Whether it's sporting a gorgeous red, sleek dress at a United Nations conference or rocking a matching yellow dress and coat while out in New York City, Clooney can do no wrong when it comes to her fashion choices.

Read

The Truth About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Friendship With George and Amal Clooney

At times she is juggling her twins, Alexander and Ella in both arms and still she looks poised and put together. 

The birthday girl has a modern take on classic trends and that's what makes her wardrobe so enticing. We continually scroll through fashion blogs and photos to see what Clooney decides to wear.

She's always a must-see at events like the Venice Film Festival or the Met Gala and that's only the beginning. Her street style is chic and feminine, but totally functional. Basically, she's a total boss and dresses like one.

So, in honor of the barrister's birthday, we've rounded up her most memorable looks for you to get inspiration from below. You're welcome!

Photos

Amal Clooney's Best Looks

See Amal Clooney's Best Looks Now!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Amal Clooney , Style , Fashion , Birthdays , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chris Pratt, Lego Movie 2 premiere

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Puppy Bowl XV

Meet the Adorable & Adoptable Dogs Competing in This Year's Puppy Bowl

Camila Mendes, NFL Honors

Fashion Police

Shakira, Gerard Pique, Sasha, Milan

See Shakira's Cutest Family Photos With Birthday Twin & Partner Gerard Piqué and Their Kids

Camila Mendes, Busy Tonight

Busy Tonight Photo Booth Pics

Dating #NoFilter 101

Dating #NoFilter: Couples Scorecard

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Kim Kardashian

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.