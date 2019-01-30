Do you want to build a snowman...again?

Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff, who played Anna, Olaf the snowman, Elsa and Kristoff in Disney's Frozen, have reunited for the upcoming sequel the hit 2013 animated film and promoted the new project with the cutest photos.

In one pic, which Gad posted on Instagram on Wednesday, the four stand around and make kissing gestures at a plush Sven the reindeer doll.

"Soon enough..." the actor wrote.

Gad also tagged Santino Fontana, who is not pictured and who portrayed Hans in Frozen. It is unclear if he will reprise his role.

He also tagged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Sven, raising quite a few eyebrows among fans. The actor, who played Maui in Disney's 2016 animated hit Moana, is not slated to take part in Frozen 2, and in the first film, Sven does not speak.