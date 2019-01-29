When it comes to fashion, Céline Dion is all about it. What she's not about, though, are body shamers.

The five-time Grammy winner is clearly living her best life when it comes to fashion. Take one look at her Instagram and you'll see an array of fabulous, fun and over-the-top outfits. That's why she's not losing sleep over people who are criticizing her slimmer frame.

"If I like it, I don't want to talk about it. Don't bother. Don't take a picture" she said in an interview with The Sun. "If you like it, I'll be there. If you don't, leave me alone."

The legend has spoken!

Noting that her newfound love for fashion is something she's doing for herself and no one else. As The Sun points out, Céline's bold fashion is something she is proud of changing since her husband, René Angélil, passed away in 2016.

If anything, the 50-year-old star is all about wearing clothes that make her "feel attractive."

"The way that we used to work before was more conservative," she confessed. "I'm doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy."