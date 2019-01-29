Lisa Kudrow was there for Courteney Cox. The Friends stars reunited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (though they're no strangers to getting together, they had lunch very recently) in an effort to promote Cox's new Instagram page and new Facebook series Nine Months with Courteney Cox.

Host Ellen DeGeneres assembled a Central Perk set for Cox to take her first Instagram photo on, and while pretending to drink coffee she said, "I wish Lisa Kudrow was here because that would be fun." And because DeGeneres is that powerful, Kudrow appeared.

"You're here!" Cox said. "This is a shock."