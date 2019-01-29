Ellen DeGeneres Staged a Surprise Friends Reunion and Her Audience Absolutely Loved It

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 29, 2019 7:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Friends Reunion, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Lisa Kudrow was there for Courteney Cox. The Friends stars reunited on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (though they're no strangers to getting together, they had lunch very recently) in an effort to promote Cox's new Instagram page and new Facebook series Nine Months with Courteney Cox.

Host Ellen DeGeneres assembled a Central Perk set for Cox to take her first Instagram photo on, and while pretending to drink coffee she said, "I wish Lisa Kudrow was here because that would be fun." And because DeGeneres is that powerful, Kudrow appeared.

"You're here!" Cox said. "This is a shock."

Photos

Friends Cast's Many Reunions

And it wasn't just a shock for Cox, watch the video below to see how the audience reacted. Forget free cars and TVs, if talk show hosts want to get some good audience reactions all they need to do is a surprised reunion with some cast members from a beloved TV.

"This is a good first shot," DeGeneres said.

"This is my first Instagram post? It's all downhill from here," Cox said.

While the trio were getting coz on the couch, DeGeneres said, "I wish you had your guitar here. That would be fun."

"Wouldn't it?" Kudrow said. "But who would play it?"

"You came here, thank you," Cox said, thanking Kudrow.

"Oh, I wanted to be there for you," Kudrow said. "Get it?"

And now you'll have the Friends theme song stuck in your head for the rest of the day.

Cox's new show follows couples expecting babies. Watch the video above to hear more and see the Friends reunion.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lisa Kudrow , Courteney Cox , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Friends , Reunion , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Maisie Williams

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sandra Oh, Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Everything Ellen Pompeo Has Said About Sandra Oh's Killing Eve Success Will Make You Cry

Vanderpump Rules, WWHL

The Vanderpump Rules Guys Had Their Embarrassing Secrets Revealed on Live TV

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor

The Bachelor Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes Opens Up About Sexual Assault on Emotional Date

Rumer Willis, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild, Red Carpet Fashions

Is Rumer Willis the Lion on The Masked Singer? An Investigation

Brennin Hunt, Rent Live

How Rent Live's Brennin Hunt Broke His Foot and What Happened Next

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.