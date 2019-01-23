Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Reunite for Lunch: See More Friends Reunions Over the Years

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow

The One With the Tear in Your Eye...

Could this be any cuter? Friends alumni Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrowreunited for lunch in Beverly Hills on Tuesday. The two were joined by Kudrow's dad Dr. Lee Kudrow. Cox, who played Monica on the hit NBC show, wore a gray sweatshirt over rolled up blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Kudrow, who played Phoebe, wore a beige puffer jacket over a navy button-down shirt and black pants.

Yes, the two are friends, and no, this is hardly the first Friends mini-reunion since the show ended its 10-season run in 2004. In fact many of the cast members, especially Cox, have occasionally been photographed publicly with their former cast mates. She and Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, are especially close. Most of the cast members even reunited onscreen more than two years ago.

Photos

10 Secrets From the Friends Set Revealed

See more photos of Friends stars reuniting over the years.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In December 2018, Cox supported her friend at premiere event for her Netflix movie Dumplin'.

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

Also in June 2018, the two attended the Chanel Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans benefit for NRDC Malibu.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, AFI Tribute to George Clooney

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In June 2018, the two attended the American Film Institute's 46th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to George Clooney.

Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry

In 2016, the two onscreen roommates reunited in London, baby! LeBlanc caught up with Perry backstage after the latter star's performance in his play The End Of Longing, which marked his playwriting debut.

Friends, James Burrows Special

Biggest Friends Reunion

Lisa Kudrow, David SchwimmerCourteney CoxMatt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston reunited for a 2016 NBC special dedicated to Friends director James BurrowsMatthew Perry was unable to attend as he was in London to star in his play The End of Longing. He did, however, appear in a videotaped message to introduce his former cast mates.

Friends Cast, Big Bang Theory Cast

Friends Meets The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco  was overjoyed to get a picture with the cast. She wrote on Instagram, "Ummmm NIGHT MADE. Can't breathe #friends meets #bbt @bigbangtheory_cbs I died and went to heaven."

Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, WGA

Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc

The two reunited at the 2016 WGA Awards,  appearing together onstage to present an award.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

The two attended a screening of Just Before I Go, which Cox directed, in 2015.

Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow

The two attended the Phoenix House's 12th annual Triumph For Teens Awards gala in Beverly Hills in 2015.

Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

In 2014, Cox joined Kudrow at a premiere event for season two of the HBO series The Comeback.

Jimmy Kimmel, Twitter

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Also in 2014, the ladies of Friends reunited on Jimmy Kimmel Live!...

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

...where Aniston and Kudrow competed against each other.

Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Cougar Town

Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

In 2014, Perry returned the favor and guest-starred on Cox's show Cougar Town.

Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Go On

Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry

In 2013, Cox guest-starred on her Friends co-star's show Go On.

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Cougar Town

Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston

In 2010, Aniston guest-starred on the season two premiere of her Friends co-star's show Cougar Town.

