Here's How You Can See Black Panther in Theaters for Free Next Month

Black Panther is returning to theaters in just a few days!

The history-making film, which just took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2019 SAG Awards on Sunday, is returning to 250 AMC Theatres locations...and tickets are free! Staring on Feb. 1, the film will be played in participating locations for one week.

"Today we are excited to announce #BlackPanther will return to the big screen to celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth from Feb 1-7 at participating AMC theaters," Bob Iger, Disney Chairman and CEO tweeted Monday. "Tickets are free! We will also donate $1.5M to @UNCF to make the dream of higher education a reality for more students."