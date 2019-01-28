Outside of watching them on the big and small screen, stars really get to shine during award season and the 2019 SAG Awards were no exception. From donning designer duds to accepting precious honors, it is always a celebratory night when it comes time for this ceremony. With Will & Grace's Megan Mullally at the helm during this year's show inside the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the laughs were just as nonstop as the honors.

Another award show, another night of sweet celebrity moments.

See all of the standout candid moments for yourself in E!'s gallery below!

From capturing celebrity pals, finding unexpected doppelgängers and snapping sweet PDA, the cameras didn't miss a thing every step of Hollywood's big night.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock Emily Blunt & John Krasinski The A Quiet Place actor was a proud husband as his famous wife was called for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic John Krasinski & Emily Blunt This par was the epitome of #couplegoals on the SAG Awards red carpet.

Rachel Luna/Getty Images Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan The Black Panther co-stars were the most stylish of pals at the annual award show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Glenn Close & Melissa McCarthy The two Female Actor in a Leading Role contenders smiled for the cameras together.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images Harry Shum Jr. & Shelby Rabara The awards served as a fancy date night for this expectant star couple.

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia This is Rebecca and Jack Pearson with their matching SAG Award statues.

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner Rachel Brosnahan & Marin Hinkle The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel mother and daughter shared a sweet moment in front of the cameras.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Yara Shahidi The Grown-ish actress gave cameras a wink out on the red carpet.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Darren Criss The Assassination of Gianni Versace star mimicked his prized statue.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Lady Gaga & Ricky Martin We're not quite sure what's going on here, but they both look supremely chic in the process.

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine Mandy Moore Could the This Is Us star look any more elegant?

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding & Gemma Chan The Crazy Rich Asians stars looked even more fashionable than their fabulous characters.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner Timothée Chalamet & Christian Bale While this is a great photobomb on its own, can we talk about how similar these two actors look?

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o & Danai Gurira The Black Panther stars struck a Wakanda Forever pose with their well-deserved new hardware.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images O.T. Fagbenle, Elisabeth Moss & Sandra Oh The Handmaid's Tale stars posed for a happy selfie with the SAG Award winner.