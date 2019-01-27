What Was Timothée Chalamet Reading at the 2019 SAG Awards? Here Are the Internet's Best Theories

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 27, 2019 6:51 PM

Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet, SAG Awards 2019

TNT

Timothée Chalamet traded his harness for a book at tonight's 2019 SAG Awards

The Beautiful Boy star garnered attention at this year's Golden Globes for walking the red carpet in what he told E! News was described to him as an accessory for those keen on "sex dungeon culture." He'd later call the sequined Louis Vuitton accessory a "bib," but not before the internet turned his bold fashion statement into a meme. 

Well during host Megan Mullally's opening remarks, cameras caught Chalamet in an equally as viral scenario. 

While table mates and fellow nominees John Krasinski and Emily Blunt focused intently on the Shrine Auditorium stage, 23-year-old Timmy had his nose in a book—literally. It's unclear what literature piqued the actor's undivided attention, but viewers at home had a field day with the moment. 

Photos

SAG Awards 2019 Winners

So without further ado, here are their theories and reactions: 

In a perfect world, indeed. 

Timothée is by all means the definition of purity. 

This is probably the most plausible answer, but it's so much more fun to imagine other possibilities. 

Meanwhile, others just wanted answers. And honestly, so do we!

Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. for complete coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

