Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized for Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

Kate Beckinsale has been hospitalized after suffering a ruptured ovarian cyst.

The 45-year-old Serendipity actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share pictures of herself in a hospital bed. "Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," she captioned the post. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me."

She also added the hashtag #wobbly and a heart emoji.

Just days ago, Beckinsale appeared well as she hosted the LA Art Show, honoring St. Jude. For the event, Beckinsale worked with hairstylist Pete Savic, who was very concerned after seeing her post from the hospital.