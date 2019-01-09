Kate Beckinsale Makes Cheeky Remark After Flirty Night Out With Pete Davidson

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Jan. 9, 2019 1:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle

Turns out Pete Davidson isn't the only one with the jokes.

Kate Beckinsale showed off her sense of humor on Wednesday after an Instagram user decided to comment on Kate's rumored hook-up with the Saturday Night Live star, 25. It all went down when Beckinsale shared a photo of her model mother to the platform, under which someone commented, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

"No that's my mother," the 45-year-old sassily responded. "Easy mistake."

It is unclear if anything romantic transpired between Kate and Pete, but a source previously told E! News that they spotted the celebs looking "very cozy" at Netflix's 2019 Golden Globes after-party. "She was very flirty with him and there were definitely some vibes going on," the source described.

And with his rapper friend Machine Gun Kelly playing his wing man, Pete managed to score some one-on-one time with the famed actress. The insider revealed, "Pete was smiling and laughing with her and she was all about him." During their chat, MGK kept Kate's friend company.

Photos

Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Pete and Machine Gun Kelly eventually left the A-list soirée, with Kate leaving not long after. However, it's worth mentioning that a second source told E! News, "They did not go home together."

Davidson is clearly back in the dating game after his shocking split from pop princess Ariana Grande. He and the 25-year-old called off their engagement in October, and just two months later a source told E! News that the SNL star was dating again

Luckily for Pete, Kate seems to be drawn to comedians. The actress, who shares a daughter with Michael Sheen, was once spotted smooching British comedian Jack Whitehall in November. And before Jack, Kate had a brief fling with comedian Matt Rife.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Kate Beckinsale , Instagram , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Rowland

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

The 25 Stages of Watching Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

Josh Murray, Andi Dorfman

Andi Dorfman Seemingly Claps Back After Josh Murray Compares Her to the Devil

What Winter? 4 Stars Kicking Off 2019 in Bikinis

Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Bezos

Jeff Bezos, Richest Man in the World, Getting Divorced After 25 Years: What's at Stake

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Christmas

See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Countryside Cotswolds Home

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.