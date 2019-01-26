Adele Enjoys a Date Night With Her Husband at Elton John's Concert

Hello from the other side!

Adele made a rare public appearance on Friday when she stepped out for a date night with her husband Simon Konecki.

The two were spotted arriving backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for Elton John's tour: Farewell Yellow Brick Road. The "Someone Like You" singer stunned in a colorful, patterned ensemble. She accessorized her look with hoop earrings and black heels and tucked her hair back into a chic and sophisticated bun.

It's no surprise Adele would want to attend Elton's big show. After all, the two seemed to have formed a close connection. The "Skyfall" star told Vogue Elton reached out to her before she had throat surgery in 2011. Fans will also recall she wrote the "Rocket Man" star a handwritten note when she couldn't attend his wedding in 2014. Although, she promised to see Elton and his husband David Furnish in 2015.