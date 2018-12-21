Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Adele Secretly Spread Holiday Cheer

Andrew Parsons/REX/Shutterstock;Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 9:21 AM
Andrew Parsons/REX/Shutterstock;Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
Fancy seeing you here!
On Thursday, pregnant Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry made an under-the-radar pre-holiday visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre in London, to support the women with whom the Duchess of Sussex co-authored a fundraising cookbook to help the families of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. And guess who else showed up? Adele!
It is unclear if the couple interacted with the singer. Meghan has visited the kitchen before, while this was Harry's first visit.
One of the chefs, Munira Mahmoud, shared on Instagram photos of herself and other women at the event with Adele.
"Had pleasure cooking for Adele Laurie Blue," she wrote. "2 days in a row wow.... What a blessing ... She beautiful kind and very Humble Lady... #love, #respect,#beauty, # food, #cooktogether ,#justiceforgrenfell , #foreverinourheart."
View this post on Instagram
Having fun taking selfie 😁😁😃😃😃😍🤩💘💘💚💚💚
A post shared by Munira Mahmoud (@muniraeats) on
No photos of Meghan and Harry at the event were made public.
Harry, Adele and Prince William and Kate Middleton had all attended a national memorial service for the 71 victims of the tragedy last December. A day after the fire, Adele and husband Simon Konecki had comforted mourners at a vigil held on the site. Days later, the singer dropped by a fire station to thank firefighters for their work and also offered them cake.
How Meghan Markle Overcame Haters, Family Feuds and Rivalry Rumors to Emerge as One of 2018's Biggest Winners
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?