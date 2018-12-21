Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Adele Secretly Spread Holiday Cheer

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 21, 2018 9:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle,Prince Harry, Adele

Andrew Parsons/REX/Shutterstock;Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

Fancy seeing you here!

On Thursday, pregnant Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry made an under-the-radar pre-holiday visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, a communal kitchen at the Al Manaar Centre in London, to support the women with whom the Duchess of Sussex co-authored a fundraising cookbook to help the families of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire. And guess who else showed up? Adele!

It is unclear if the couple interacted with the singer. Meghan has visited the kitchen before, while this was Harry's first visit.

One of the chefs, Munira Mahmoud, shared on Instagram photos of herself and other women at the event with Adele.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

"Had pleasure cooking for Adele Laurie Blue," she wrote. "2 days in a row wow.... What a blessing ... She beautiful kind and very Humble Lady... #love, #respect,#beauty, # food, #cooktogether ,#justiceforgrenfell , #foreverinourheart."

No photos of Meghan and Harry at the event were made public.

Harry, Adele and Prince William and Kate Middleton had all attended a national memorial service for the 71 victims of the tragedy last December. A day after the fire, Adele and husband Simon Konecki had comforted mourners at a vigil held on the site. Days later, the singer dropped by a fire station to thank firefighters for their work and also offered them cake.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Adele , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Katharine McPhee

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Six Months

How Meghan Markle Overcame Haters, Family Feuds and Rivalry Rumors to Emerge as One of 2018's Biggest Winners

Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Reunite Amid Feud Rumors

Kate Middleton, Royal Christmas Lunch

Meghan Markle Reunites With Kate Middleton Amid Feud Rumors

Prince Charles, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Camila, Princess Charlotte, Prince George

What Princess Diana Discovered: The Uncomfortable Truth About Joining the Royal Family

Meghan Markle, Brinsworth House Visit

Here's Why Meghan Markle's Instagram Mysteriously Reactivated

Meghan Markle Flaunts Baby Bump at Charity Outing

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.