Geoffrey Owens Pokes Fun at Trader Joe's Day Job at 2019 SAG Awards

The 2019 SAG Awards is off to the races!

As has become tradition during the annual ceremony, stars kicked off the evening with the requisite "I Am an Actor" introduction. Chosen nominees, presenters and attendees, whose identities are kept under wraps until the show airs, share words of wisdom or heartfelt anecdotes from their experience in show business and time being represented by SAG-AFTRA.

This year, Mike Meyers, Yara Shahidi and SAG Awards host Megan Mullally were highlighted. But there was one star who stole the show, and you might just remember him from the Cosby Show.

Geoffrey Owens, who garnered widespread respect (and a few acting gigs!) after getting job-shamed for working at Trader Joe's, made light of the hussle is takes to make it in Hollywood.

"So somewhere in the middle of the road of my life I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and debt, but instead of switching careers like a sane person, I took a job at a local trader Joe's to see if I could hang in there with my career. And it's actually worked out pretty well," Owens shared.