The Super Bowl is always a big deal for the two teams competing, and everyone involved in the organization, but this year is different.

When the Los Angeles Rams take the field in Atlanta, Georgia to compete against the New England Patriots all eyes won't only be on their players...their cheerleaders will demand some serious attention.

After two male dancers made the squad for the 2018 season, the LA Rams will continue to make history when Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies appear as the first male cheerleaders to ever perform at a Super Bowl this weekend.

Super Bowl LIII will be full of firsts beginning with the fact that it's the first Super Bowl played at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the first time the Rams have been in the big game in 17 years.

Plus, this year's game will feature the oldest starting quarterback (Tom Brady for the Patriots) and youngest head coach (Sean McVay for the Rams) in Super Bowl history.

When Peron and Jinnies take the field with the 38 other cheerleaders on their team however this game filled with firsts will go down in history for breaking the stigma that cheerleading is a female sport.