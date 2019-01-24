Over the years fans and actors have speculated where the characters of The Office ended up after the 2013 farewell episode, but Mindy Kaling's recent assessment about Kelly Kapoor's whereabouts may be the best yet.

"There is not an insignificant part of me that thinks that Kelly might be in jail. Crime of passion? The character just kept a little bit more and more unhinged," Kaling told Variety. "I don't want to say that she murdered Ryan, but I am also not convinced that he's still alive in the world of The Office."

Kelly Kapor and Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) had a, um, complicated relationship. The star-crossed lovers just couldn't figure out how to quit each other. In the finale, they were broken up…but ran off together after Ryan ditched his baby with Kelly's husband.