How to Watch the 2019 SAG Awards on TV and Online

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Jan. 26, 2019 3:00 AM
Next stop: The 2019 SAG Awards!
The most wonderful time of the year in Hollywood continues this Sunday, Jan. 27 when the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airs live from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, Calif. Megan Mullally is set to host the star-studded soiree, which recognizes achievement in film and television from across the past year. Harry Shum Jr. and Yara Shahidi will serve as the evening's co-ambassadors and preside over the SAG Awards red carpet pre-show webcast.
So what's the easiest way to tune in? The SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
Additionally, pop culture fanatics (who are subscribed to either network) can catch all the action on TNT and TBS' respective websites, mobile apps and via connected device apps on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. International telecasts will also be available, as well as U.S. military installations on the American Forces Network.
As for the awards show itself, A Star Is Born leads the film categories with four nods, followed by The Favourite and BlacKkKlansman with three each. On the television side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark reign supreme with four nominations each.
Watch E! News Monday, Jan. 28, for more coverage from the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
