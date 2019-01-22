3 Generations! Will Smith Shares Rare Childhood Photo of Son Trey

Two months after opening up about his relationship with his eldest son, Will Smith is sharing a rare childhood photo of Trey Smith.

On Monday, the Bad Boys star took to Instagram to share a photo of his father, Will Smith I, and his son, Trey, whose real name is actually Will Smith III. "3 Generations of Will Smiths," he captioned the social media post. "My father was Will Smith I. I'm actually Will Smith II (Not Jr.) My father didn't like the idea of 'Jr.' And my son is Will Smith III. His nickname is Trey. Get It... cause he's the 3rd. :-)."

Will shares Trey, 26, with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.