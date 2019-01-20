Chrissy Teigen's Questions About Modern Dating Are Way Too Relatable

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Jan. 20, 2019 6:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Watch What Happens Live

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to say exactly what we're all thinking.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Twitter on Sunday and brought up some questions about what it means to date and "be exclusive" nowadays. She and her EGOT-status husband John Legend have been together for twelve years and married for five. They also have two adorable kids Luna and Miles.

Interspersed in those years we have the genesis of Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, etc. and thus the birth of modern dating.

As someone who was in a committed relationship before the swiping all began, Teigen raised some points about dating and questions she had about it all.

"I haven't dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the 'let's be exclusive' thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the f--k have you been," she wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

Needless to say, that tweet quickly gave way to her followers telling their own stories about "being exclusive" with their partners (or not). 

One user responded, "I've been dating someone for two years. A few weeks ago he said we were 'casual' and 'still getting to know each other.'"

Comedian Akilah Hughes  chimed in, "IT'S BAD OUT HERE OKAY."

ESC: Best Dressed, Chrissy Teigen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Another Twitter user called Teigen's message "the worst John Legend subtweet ever." She responded with a laughing emoji and wrote, "12 years in and married 'baby hey, I'm ready to be exclusive.'"

The Lip Sync Battle host then commended her fans and the rest of the people navigating the dating world in this day and age. "oh man these stories," she said. "I don't know how you guys are out there dating now. god bless you on your journey."

In pure Teigen fashion, she made a hilarious joke and anecdote about her own relationship with the "All of Me" singer. "I didn't date much. I moved in with people. like hello, I live here now. this is how John ended up in this situation," she tweeted.

It seems like their "situation" worked out well because Teigen and Legend continue to prove themselves to be one of the funniest and most laid back Hollywood power couples. For instance, on their five-year wedding anniversary, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a photo of their wedding day on Instagram. "12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have," she described the day. "My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created."

Insert the Teigen-ism here: "But you are an a--hole for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."

So there you have it: people think it, Teigen says it. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Uma Thurman, Salma Hayek, Big Pic

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Has This Cute Nickname for Her

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 402

"Your Clock Is Ticking!" Watch Nikki Bella's Family Take Her Love Life Into Their Own Hands

Gwyneth Paltrow, goop London

5 Times Gwyneth Paltrow Proved She Was the Funniest Person on the Internet

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Kanye West's 112 Surprise

Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry Fires Back at Jenelle Evans' Mom After She Jokes About Killing Her

Ja Rule

Ja Rule Defends Himself Amid Fyre Festival Documentaries: "I Too Was Hustled, Scammed, Bamboozled"

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.