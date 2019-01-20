Chrissy Teigen's Questions About Modern Dating Are Way Too Relatable

Leave it to Chrissy Teigen to say exactly what we're all thinking.

The Cravings cookbook author took to Twitter on Sunday and brought up some questions about what it means to date and "be exclusive" nowadays. She and her EGOT-status husband John Legend have been together for twelve years and married for five. They also have two adorable kids Luna and Miles.

Interspersed in those years we have the genesis of Tinder, Bumble, Grindr, etc. and thus the birth of modern dating.

As someone who was in a committed relationship before the swiping all began, Teigen raised some points about dating and questions she had about it all.

"I haven't dated for a long, long time but are guys really pulling the 'let's be exclusive' thing 6 months into dating like what, I have been exclusive what the f--k have you been," she wrote in a tweet on Sunday.