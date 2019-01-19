All around the world, people were out in full force attending the 2019 Women's March.

From Los Angeles to Berlin and Washington, D.C. to London, thousands upon thousands of people descended upon state capitals and cities both big and small to protest. Like years prior, many celebrities were in attendance at marches across the country. This year, Sarah Hyland, Lance Bass, Laverne Cox and others spoke in L.A. while Dancing With the Stars alum Evanna Lynch made a showing in London.

Cox shared an excerpt from her speech on social media when she posted photos from the event. "The achieving of basic human rights, dignity, justice or equity for one group of people does not mean that something is being taken from another group," she wrote. "That's scarcity thinking and scarcity thinking will always drive us further from each other."

Bass also posted on social media and said the Women's March in Los Angeles "did not disappoint!"