Jeff Bezos made a public appearance on Friday night and one thing was evident: he wasn't wearing his wedding ring.

The Amazon founder posed alongside John Travolta at the 16th Annual Legends of Aviation Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Bezos made big news last week after he and his wife MacKenzie Bezos announced they were getting divorced after 25 years together.

"We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," the Bezos' wrote in a joint statement on Jan. 9.

It continued, "We feel incredible lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for everyone one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursing ventures and adventures."

One day later, news came out that Bezos was having a relationship with the former Good Day L.A. co-host Lauren Sanchez.