"Amazon is worth over $120B," Kroll says. "Really the only other assets he has are The Washington Post and his [aerospace company]

Blue Origin, and he finally started to sell some of his shares to Earmark for philanthropy, but nearly almost all of it is tied up in Amazon."

When asked if MacKenzie will get shares in the company, Kroll tells E! News, "She's going to have to get shares in the company, I would imagine. Again, because almost all of his net worth is tied up in the Amazon stock. So the question is just how much will she get? And my prediction is that he will probably still be voting them. So he will still control them but they will be in her name."

Kroll also says that it's not known whether the exes had a prenup or if there was a postnup.

"What we do know is that they met when they were very young," Kroll says. "They meet at DE Shaw, which is a hedge fund in New York. So they actually drove cross country together, they've been married 25 years and he started Amazon after they were married."