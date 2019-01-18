Sarah Paulson Has Not Seen Bird Box Yet?!

80 million homes have streamed Netflix's Bird Box—but Sarah Paulson's wasn't one of them.

During her interview on The Late Show on Thursday night, the Golden Globe-winning actress revealed to host Stephen Colbert that, unlike thousands around the world, she has yet to see the wildly popular movie she briefly appeared in that was released on the streaming service last month.

"I haven't seen it," she admitted to Colbert. "I'm like the one person on planet Earth who hasn't seen the movie."

As for why!?, it's quite simple. "I don't watch anything I do ever," Paulson noted. "Not since People v. O.J."

In disbelief, the host wondered if that meant she hadn't seen her other standout performances, like her one in The Post. "I did not see me in The Post," she confirmed.