by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 16, 2018 10:22 AM

Leave it to Sandra Bullock to bring the joy amid her own loss. 

It was just last month that her beloved father John Bullock passed away at 93 years old. Mentioning the loss for the first time publicly, the Oscar winner took the stage at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood event on Monday to introduce one of the evening's honorees, her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson

From the start, the hilarious star filled the room with laughter while simultaneously addressing her own personal struggles. "I was going to write a nice speech about all the things I like about Sarah Paulson. Sarah Catharine Paulson, she likes when you use her middle name, or Powell-son, as my 5-year-old calls her," the actress began, according to Us Weekly. "But it's been a crappy few weeks. My dad died, both of my dogs died. You turn on the television or computer and it's endless tragedies and it seems like more than ever now if you have a vagina, you have to be a fighter as well. So, I don't feel nice. So, I decided tonight I'm going to talk about all the things I don't like about Sarah."

Of course, the remarks were nothing but complimentary as Bullock listed off all the ways Paulson excels—in her own funny, backwards way.

"I don't like the fact that she can wear things that look like a child threw a box of highlighters. Or that she dissembled her grandmother's couch and reassembled it with safety pins. And still takes your breath away the minute she walks on the red carpet," she jokingly continued, according to the magazine. "I don't like that bravery and I don't like that it's inspiring.I don't like that she loves so deeply and so openly. And I don't like that she is loved so deeply and so openly by extraordinary people because it only shines the light on how I just need to be better. I don't like her work ethic. It reminds me that I need to work harder."

Bullock's touching commentary didn't stop there. She also celebrated Paulson's relationship with Holland Taylor. "I don't like that her and Holland's joy for life and each other reminds me that I need to be a better girlfriend," the actress quipped.

Before her remarks were over, the typically private star also mentioned how the American Crime Story star had been there for her when she had been "stood up" and had to say goodbye to her dog, Poppy. 

"I don't like that she's the kind of person that, after a long day of flying and fittings, will sit in your hotel room after you believe she has nowhere else to go when in fact she is fully aware that you've been stood up and she doesn't want you to be alone," Bullock continued. "Just like I didn't like the dozens upon dozens [of] roses with little white poppies intermingled in them mere hours after I put my dog to sleep, whose name happens to be Poppy. So, if that is the type of person you want for your icon, then I think you have chosen well."

