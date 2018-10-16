Leave it to Sandra Bullock to bring the joy amid her own loss.

It was just last month that her beloved father John Bullock passed away at 93 years old. Mentioning the loss for the first time publicly, the Oscar winner took the stage at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood event on Monday to introduce one of the evening's honorees, her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson.

From the start, the hilarious star filled the room with laughter while simultaneously addressing her own personal struggles. "I was going to write a nice speech about all the things I like about Sarah Paulson. Sarah Catharine Paulson, she likes when you use her middle name, or Powell-son, as my 5-year-old calls her," the actress began, according to Us Weekly. "But it's been a crappy few weeks. My dad died, both of my dogs died. You turn on the television or computer and it's endless tragedies and it seems like more than ever now if you have a vagina, you have to be a fighter as well. So, I don't feel nice. So, I decided tonight I'm going to talk about all the things I don't like about Sarah."