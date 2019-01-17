At some point this April Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will welcome a little girl that they'll name Diana.

That is, if those in the crazy world of royal baby betting are to be believed. In fact, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is so convinced by the influx of people putting their money on Baby Sussex being a girl that they suspended all future betting on the infant's gender. As for the likely moniker honoring Harry's beloved late mother, Princess Diana, it's the odds-on favorite at 8/1 but a slew of other names rooted in the monarchy's storied history—think Alice, Victoria, Grace and Elizabeth—have also made the list.

Never mind that the couple, who will mark their first wedding anniversary mere weeks after their child's arrival, have yet to confirm the gender, mostly because, uh, they don't know it. (And we're guessing the handful of people that do, namely the physicians, nurses and ultrasound technician's tasked with Meghan's care aren't exactly racing to spill the news to bookkeepers.)