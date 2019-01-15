Billy Eichner Jokes Colton Underwood Could Be the "First Gay Bachelor"

Billy Eichner wasn't afraid to tease Colton Underwood about his virginity on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

While serving as counselor on a summer camp-themed group date, the comedian asked the former football player about his abstinence. When Eichner asked the reality star if he's ever had a one-night stand, Underwood said he hadn't, noting he felt like "those are awkward."

"No, they're fantastic," Eichner said.

The Billy on the Street star also couldn't resist having a little fun after Underwood explained he was waiting to have sex until he found love.

"Fine, you get an award," the funny man quipped back.

In addition, he gave Underwood some advice. When Underwood said "there's always room for improvement" if the sex with his loved one is bad, Eichner gave it to him straight.

"Not a lot," he replied.