Ryan Murphy's newest project is, as usual, totally stacked with big names.

Ratched, his first big project for Netflix, stars Sarah Paulson in the title role as the nurse from One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, and she's going to be accompanied by the likes of Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Amanda Plummer, Hunter Parrish, Corey Stoll, Jon Jon Briones, Harriet Harris, Charlie Carver, and Finn Wittrock.

"More to come, but come on...Sarah, Cynthia, Judy, Amanda, and Sharon, all doing scenes together? I cannot WAIT," Murphy wrote on Instagram with the announcement.