The Politician on Netflix: Jessica Lange, Ben Platt and Everything Else We Know

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 11:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Murphy, Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow

Getty Images

Ryan Murphy's calling in the big guns for his new Netflix political comedy, The Politician.

The Politician, which was announced early in 2018, is in production now and has quite the famous cast. Led by Tony winner Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hansen fame, the series features Platt as Payton, a wealthy Californian with political ambitions. You can expect musical numbers because, duh, and social commentary on the state of politics today. Back when the show was announced, Barbra Streisand was in talks for it, but she's since been replaced by...Jessica Lange.

Below, get the lowdown on the new series that is sure to be getting a lot of attention when it finally premieres (whenever that may be).

Photos

Your Guide to Sarah Paulson's Roles as Ryan Murphy's Muse

Ryan Murphy, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Ryan Murphy's New Home

While the show is at Netflix, which is Ryan Murphy's new home, the show hails from his previous deal with Fox. Netflix handed out a two-season order to the political comedy.

Ben Platt, 2018 Grammy Awards, Performances

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

From Tony Winner to Emmy Winner?

Ben Platt of Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect fame is the central figure of the series as Payton, a wealthy man from Santa Barbara with political ambitions. Expect musical numbers, of course.

Jessica Lange

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Jessica Lange In, Barbra Streisand Out

Barbra Streisand was originally attached to the series, but dropped out to work on her album. "We were in talks about it, but I had to do my album. He wanted me to play a part in a very good script called The Politician, and when I turned it down he hired Jessica Lange, who'll be brilliant. And it's with Gwyneth. But I wanted to make my album. I couldn't devote the time to that," Streisand told The New Yorker.

Article continues below

Zoey Deutch, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dear Evan Hansen Reunion

The Politician will also star Set It Up favorite Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton of Bohemian Rhapsody fame, newcomer Rahne Jones, and it'll be a Dear Evan Hansen reunion with Laura Dreyfuss joining the cast alongside Ben Platt.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Celebs Wearing Victoria Beckham

Giulio Marcocchi/startraksphoto.com

GOOP Reunion

Gwyneth Paltrow is reteaming with Murphy for the series. The Oscar winner previously work with Murphy on Glee where she played substitute teacher Holly Holliday. She won an Emmy for her guest appearance.

Dylan McDermott, American Horror Story Murder House

Ray Mickshaw/FX

Dylan McDermott and January Jones

Dylan McDermott, who reunited with Murphy for American Horror Story: Apocalypse where he played his AHS: Murder House role, confirmed he's part of the cast. His wife on the series? Mad Men's January Jones.

Article continues below

The Politician will premiere on Netflix...soon.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Murphy , Jessica Lange , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , VG , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nicole Kidman

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ryan Murphy

The Politician: Everything We Know About Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series

Milo Ventimiglia Discusses "This Is Us" Shocking Finale

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2

Why The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2 Is Joyous and Timelier Than Ever

The Real Housewives of Dallas

This The Real Housewives of Dallas Reunion Fight About Egos Is So Absurd It's Great

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel": Is There an End in Sight?

Rachel Brosnahan & Alex Borstein React to 'Women Aren't Funny' Label

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.