Being a present mother, while also balancing work, fitness and everything else, is not for the faint of heart. Thankfully, Kelly Rowland is figuring it out and helping women do the same.

"Before I had my son, I was thinking 'Oh my gosh, this is going to be so easy. I'm going to work out, I'll do this, I'll do that,'" she told E! News. "I had no idea. I knew I was going to love my son, but I'm so obsessed with him and I want to spend so much time with him."

While this sounds relatable to many mothers, as a singer, writer and television personality, Kelly had to find time to obsess over her son. Her first piece of advice for mothers trying to do the same: Find an outfit that you can wear to all of your commitments. Fortunately, her new collaboration with Kate Hudson's sportswear company, Fabletics, makes that easier.

"I'm wearing the Valetta top and leggings right now," she continued. "I came from working out. I went right into lunch. Then, I went right into hanging out with my son and now I'm on calls, then I have more calls. Then, I have a meeting. So I wanted to make sure the collection was a realistic choice for any woman's day—no matter their background or occupation."