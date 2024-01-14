Inside Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Private Romance

Watch : Does Sarah Paulson Prefer to Play Real or Fictional Characters?

"My life choices are, um, unconventional."

That's what Sarah Paulson told The Edit in 2017, and the 49-year-old wasn't referring to the various roles she's has taken on for FX's American Horror Story, which include a witch, conjoined twin sisters and a heroin junkie.

No, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner was alluding to her relationship with Holland Taylor, which has earned Paulson her share of headlines over the years. Why? Because of their age difference, which is 32 years, both women publicly acknowledging their awareness of people's fascination with their romance.

"I'm with a much older person, and people find that totally fascinating and odd," Paulson said, "and to me, it's the least interesting thing about me."

Among the most, perhaps, is the talent that's earned her some eight Emmy nods and one Golden Globe nomination. And though she lost out to The Crown's Emma Corrin when she was last nominated in 2021, she did walk away with another title from her partner of more than eight years.

"No one more beautiful," Taylor, who turned 80 on Jan. 14, tweeted of the actress, who accessorized her custom Prada gown with a couture cast. "No one."