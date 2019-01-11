Michael J. Fox has some new ink.

The 57-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday to post a picture of his very first tattoo.

"First tattoo, sea turtle, long story," he captioned the image of the body art.

The Back to the Future star got the design at Bang Bang NYC in New York on Wednesday. The tattoo parlor posted pictures of the celebrity encounter, and the artist, Mr. K, gave a little insight into what the design really means.

"Represents his life and himself," he wrote on Instagram. "Can't decide how I feel today @realmikejfox it was an honor."

It looks like Fox was able to repay Mr. K for his work, too. The Marty McFly character gave a slight nod to his old flicks by signing a hoverboard and pair of Nikes.

"Thank you for the trust as well as letting us fan out a bit after!" a post from Bang Bang NYC's official Instagram account read. "Thank you for sharing the story of your tattoo with me. Keep following that turtle."